Sunset vigil to be held on the Danforth marking 1 year since mass shooting

A vigil is set to be held at a parkette on the Danforth on Monday evening to mark one year since a mass shooting in the neighbourhood left two dead and 13 others injured.

The event is set to get underway at 8:51 p.m. at Alexander the Great Parkette near Danforth and Logan avenues, which is where the shooting began last year.

The names of the deceased and injured will be read aloud, and St. Barnabas’ church bells will ring.

There will also be a moment of silence and a choral presentation by an interfaith choir from the Danforth community.

READ MORE: Looking back at the Danforth shooting as Toronto marks anniversary

“Today is a sad milestone for the Danforth community and the entire City of Toronto,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement Monday morning. “One year ago, we experienced a senseless mass shooting, which took two young, innocent lives, dramatically upended the lives of 13 others who were injured and forever changed our city.”

Shortly before 10 p.m. on July 22, 2018, a gunman began shooting randomly at people enjoying a summer evening in Greektown.

Among the victims were 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon, who both died in the shooting.

READ MORE: ’It’s not going away’: Danforth shooting still haunts families, victims 1 year later

“I try not to think too much of the night that it happened. To me, the more I think about the night, the more hard it is,” Fallon’s sister Quinn told Global News on Sunday.

“It’s definitely hard not having your best friend there anymore.”

Many others, like Danielle Kane, who was out celebrating a friend’s birthday that night, were left with life-changing injuries.

“It’s like a marathon that never ends,” Kane told Global News recently. “It’s like the biggest challenge of your life that just keeps going.”

Tory said events like the vigil planned for Monday evening are vital for healing and showing the city’s resolve.

READ MORE: ‘Our hearts go out to you’: Danforth community mourns mass shooting ahead of 1 year anniversary

“A year later, the healing continues for the families who lost loved ones, for the injured and for those who were traumatized by this terrible event,” Tory said. “Yesterday and again tonight, we will gather in their memory and in their honour, in gratitude for the service of our first responders and in solidarity with each other.”

On Sunday afternoon, another ceremony was held in Withrow Park to honour the victims of the shooting. A crowd of around 200 people gathered to mourn the victims and show support for each other.

Last month, the findings of an investigation into the shooting were released to the public. It found that while the shooter Faisal Hussain was mentally unstable, he did not have a clear motive for the attack.

WATCH: Commemoration held for Danforth shooting victims, survivors. Caryn Lieberman reports.



—With files from Andrew Russell and Nick Westoll