Entertainment
July 21, 2019 9:36 pm

Lawn bowlers compete for the 2019 Bonney Cup in Penticton

By Community Reporter  Global News

Lawn bowlers from B.C., Alberta, and the U.S. came to the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club to compete in the annual Bonney Cup.

A A

It’s been a busy weekend at the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club with bowlers from B.C., Alberta and the U.S. competing at the Bonney Cup.

“Today is our biggest tournament of the year and we have been doing it every year for 30 years,” said the club’s Stuart Scott.

“Our saying is it takes you five minutes to learn and a lifetime to master… But it’s very addictive — once you’ve thrown a couple of bowls and see what you can do, you sort of get hooked.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Lawn bowling looking for new members in Kelowna

The members find that the club offers more than just a place to play a sport. They hope to attract a younger crowd to keep the sport alive.

“Camaraderie, fun and just relaxation, until you get into a really heavy tournament, then it’s not totally relaxing,” said John Prier, a member of the club for 17 years. “But it’s real good fun. You meet lots of people and it’s a really nice sport.

“The trouble is people tend to think it’s for old people and youngsters are not at all interested. We would like to get (the people in their) 20s and 30s here,”

READ MORE: Beers & Bowls — Regina Lawn Bowling Club aims to score younger players

The 2019 Bonney Cup was held over July 20 and 21. For those interested in trying lawn bowling, contact the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club during their season to book a free lesson.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Bonney Cup
Bonney Cup
Global News Okanagan
Lawn Bowling
lawn bowling competition
lawn bowling penticton
Penticton Lawn Bowling Club

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.