Scott Thompson: Butts is back!

The Butts is back!

And it didn’t take long.

Gerald Butts is best bud and former chief advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He resigned in disgrace for trying to interfere in the SNC-Lavalin fiasco.

The environmental activist and former head of the World Wildlife Fund has been reinstalled to help Trudeau get re-elected.

You will remember former attorney general Jody Wilson Raybould said Butts and the PMO were pressuring her into granting SNC-Lavalin a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) which would see the company avoid facing charges of bribery in court.

Wilson Raybould said SNC-Lavalin didn’t qualify and their insistence on granting the company one was interference.

Butts, along with supposedly neutral clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, resigned shortly afterward, trying to extinguish the ongoing tire fire that saw Trudeau plummet in the polls.

Many predicted it was all smoke and mirrors and Butts would be back since he was so influential in getting Trudeau elected the first time.

They were right.

The only difference this time is negative environmental rhetoric will replace the selfie and sunny ways.

The PM has gone from “all is good” to “the world is coming to an end” and only he can save us.

We’ll see if it works, come October.

​Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​​​​​​

