Montreal police looking for suspects after shooting in Verdun

Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for three suspects after a shooting in Verdun on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they responded to several 911 calls reporting gunshots. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. on Troy Avenue near Lasalle Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old unconscious man with injuries to his lower body. According to SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque, he was struck by at least one bullet.

The man was transported to hospital and he is considered to be out of danger. Police believe the man knew his aggressors but is not co-operating. The victim is known to police.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

