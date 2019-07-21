Nova Scotia firefighters returning from Ontario after helping fight forest fires

Nova Scotia’s wildfire fighters will be returning on Sunday after two weeks helping fight forest fires in Ontario.
The crew will arrive at Halifax Stanfield International Airport around 1:50 p.m.
The crew of 21 wildfire fighters left Halifax early on July 5 and were heading to the fire line near Thunder Bay.
Nova Scotia’s assistance was requested through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
— With files from Alexander Quon.
