July 21, 2019 10:40 am

Nova Scotia firefighters returning from Ontario after helping fight forest fires

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

Members of Nova Scotia's Wildfire team spent two weeks fighting fires on the Manitoba-Ontario boarder.

Global Halifax/ Alexa MacLean
Nova Scotia’s wildfire fighters will be returning on Sunday after two weeks helping fight forest fires in Ontario.

The crew will arrive at Halifax Stanfield International Airport around 1:50 p.m.

The crew of 21 wildfire fighters left Halifax early on July 5 and were heading to the fire line near Thunder Bay.

Nova Scotia’s assistance was requested through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

— With files from Alexander Quon. 

