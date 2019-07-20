Police temporarily close road leading to Crystal Crescent Beach after congestion, parking issues

Police had to temporarily close the road that leads to Crystal Crescent Beach on Saturday after traffic congestion made it impossible for vehicles to drive on the road.

Soaring temperatures caused a mass exodus to the beach on Saturday.

The growing crowds had Halifax Regional Police responding to multiple complaints on Sambro Creek Road.

Police say vehicles were parked on both sides of the road, not leaving enough space for vehicles to turn around or leave room for emergency vehicles to pass through if they were needed.

Officers had to temporarily shut down the road and placed a barricade to allow for the traffic congestion to clear.

Halifax police are now reminding people to park in a way that does not block a roadway.