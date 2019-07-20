‘Heat dome’ brings intense heat to eastern Canada, United States

It was a scorcher in the eastern half of the country Saturday as temperatures across Eastern Ontario, southern Quebec and much of the Maritimes hit the high 30s/low 40s with humidity. Parts of the northeastern United States were also affected.

The nation’s capital alone hit 46 C with the humidity thanks to what meteorologists are calling a “heat dome.”

“Hot temperatures and high humidity levels are building across the central U.S. and this air mass will quickly expand north and east by Friday under a developing heat ridge or heat dome,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Thursday for much of the affected areas.

Here’s a breakdown of how high the mercury got in the eastern part of the continent as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

Ontario

Windsor: 32 C, feels like 42 C with the humidity.

London: 31 C, feels like 39 C.

Hamilton: 31 C, feels like 43 C.

Toronto: 32 C, feels like 44 C.

Kingston: 30 C, feels like 44 C.

Ottawa: 34 C, feels like 46 C.

Quebec

Maniwaki: 30 C, feels like 37 C.

Montreal: 31 C, feels like 41 C.

Quebec City: 30 C, feels like 39 C.

The Maritimes

Fredericton: 31 C, feels like 39 C.

Halifax: 31 C, feels like 39 C.

The United States

New York City, N.Y.: 34 C, feels like 38 C.

Boston, Mass.: 34 C, feels like 40 C.

Portland, Maine: 32 C, feels like 36 C.

Philadelphia, Pa.: 36 C, feels like 41 C.

Chicago, Ill.: 35 C, feels like 43 C.

Detroit, Mich.: 34 C, feels like 39 C.

A cold front forecast for Sunday should push the heat back down south and bring cooler temperatures.