Lethbridge Bulls first baseman racks up impressive stats as regular season ends

The Lethbridge Bulls are fighting for a position in the standings during the final weeks of the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) regular season.

And the team has a secret weapon that they hope will help take them all the way — first baseman Kaleb Warden.

“This year… he came out firing and he’s kept it up the entire year,” said Jesse Sawyer, head coach for the Lethbridge Bulls.

“Every night, he’s going to give you good bats and he’s going to go out there and he’s going to be a stable force in the middle of our lineup.”

In the 2019 season, Sawyer said Warden has turned heads with his impressive offence, earning himself a spot in the WCBL All-Star game on July 7.

For the Bulls, Warden has worked hard to perfect his hits and become an offensive force.

“I just kind of like seek a pitch and try to hit it,” Warden said.

“I’ve always wanted to be one of the best hitters that I could possibly be.”

Warden, originally from Texas, is now into his second season in Lethbridge and has already proven himself to be one of the top hitters in the league. He’s leading the WCBL in RBIs and is one of only two players in the league with a batting average over 400.

Even with all his impressive offensive stats, Sawyer said Warden still has room to improve defensively.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on, and he knows that,” said Sawyer.

A little friendly competition from teammate and second baseman Ashton Roy also helps Warden push for better results.

“The competition is more for the RBIs. It’s me and him in the league right now — I’m one, he’s two,” Roy said. “Every time I get one I’m like, ‘Dude, you gotta catch up,’ or he gets one and he tells me the same thing.”

While his accolades continue to grow, for Warden, nothing beats winning with his teammates.

“To win out is the biggest goal,” Warden said. “We want to win a championship, we just have to take it day by day.”