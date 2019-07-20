Suspect arrested after death of 36-year-old woman, Toronto police say
Toronto police say a man has been arrested after the death of 36-year-old woman.
Police say Katheryn Niedoba was found injured in the city’s west end on Thursday.
They say she was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators say they later determined that her injuries were a result of an assault.
A police source previously told Global News the suspect in this case was the victim’s boyfriend.
Police say officers arrested 43-year-old Matthew Larmon Friday night and charged him with manslaughter.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
– With files from Global News
© 2019 The Canadian Press
