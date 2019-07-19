Toronto woman dead after alleged domestic assault, suspect wanted for manslaughter

Toronto police sources tell Global News a 36-year-old woman who died on Thursday was the alleged victim of domestic assault.

Police said in a statement released on Friday that firefighters and paramedics were called to a property near Bartlett Avenue and Bloor Street West, east of Dufferin Street, before 12:45 a.m. after the victim was found with injuries.

According to the statement, the woman — who has been identified as Kathryn Niedoba — died while paramedics were taking her to hospital.

Investigators said it was determined the woman’s injuries happened during an assault.

A police source told Global News the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend.

Officers identified the suspect wanted in connection with the assault as 43-year-old Toronto resident Matthew Larmon. Police said he is wanted on a count of manslaughter.

Larmon was described by investigators as being five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine, weighing about 150 pounds and having a thin build with blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a small beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured top and denim jeans, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

