Crime
July 19, 2019 9:30 pm
Updated: July 19, 2019 9:36 pm

Toronto woman dead after alleged domestic assault, suspect wanted for manslaughter

By and Global News

Kathryn Niedoba is seen in an undated photo.

Facebook
A A

Toronto police sources tell Global News a 36-year-old woman who died on Thursday was the alleged victim of domestic assault.

Police said in a statement released on Friday that firefighters and paramedics were called to a property near Bartlett Avenue and Bloor Street West, east of Dufferin Street, before 12:45 a.m. after the victim was found with injuries.

Story continues below

According to the statement, the woman — who has been identified as Kathryn Niedoba — died while paramedics were taking her to hospital.

Investigators said it was determined the woman’s injuries happened during an assault.

READ MORE: Toronto police investigating ‘sudden death’ near Bloor and Dovercourt

A police source told Global News the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend.

Officers identified the suspect wanted in connection with the assault as 43-year-old Toronto resident Matthew Larmon. Police said he is wanted on a count of manslaughter.

Larmon was described by investigators as being five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine, weighing about 150 pounds and having a thin build with blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a small beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured top and denim jeans, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Matthew Larmon is seen in an undated photo.

Handout / Toronto Police Service

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Domestic Assault
Kathryn Niedoba
Matthew Larmon
Toronto assault
Toronto crime
Toronto domestic assault

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.