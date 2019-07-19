Batches of B.C. oysters recalled over toxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for certain Pacific oysters over possible contamination with a marine biotoxin.

The regulator said consuming the oysters could lead to paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The recall applies only to three specific lots of oysters harvested on July 14.

According to the CFIA, paralytic shellfish toxins can naturally accumulate in bivalve shellfish such as oysters, clams, scallops and mussels.

Symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning include tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands and feet, along with difficulty swallowing. Onset can be within a few minutes and 10 hours of consumption.

In severe cases, it can lead to trouble walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and even death, said the CFIA.

Anyone with affected oysters should throw them out or return them to their point of purchase, the agency said.