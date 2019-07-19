2 found in east-end Toronto pool rushed to hospital in critical condition
Officials say two men who were found face down in an east-end Toronto pool have been rushed by paramedics to hospital in critical condition.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the Grand Motel on Kingston Road, east of Morningside Avenue and off of Orchard Park Drive, at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
A spokesperson said the men, who are believed to be in their 50s or 60s, were found unresponsive in the pool.
Toronto Paramedics took the men to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the incident weren’t clear as of Friday evening.
Officers from 43 Division are leading the investigation.
