Current funding would get Surrey SkyTrain 4 stops to Fleetwood: TransLink

We’re getting a clearer look at the potential future of a Surrey-Langley SkyTrain.

TransLink has released new costing and route details, along with a trio of staging scenarios that could be completed within five-and-a-half years of getting a full green light.

The agency is currently working with a budget of $1.6 billion, which it said could get the train seven kilometres and four stations to Fleetwood.

READ MORE: SkyTrain extension has 85% support in Surrey and Langley, says TransLink survey

That funding was already committed for the now-scrapped Newton-Guildford Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

In its 10-year plan, TransLink had initially envisioned 27 kilometres of LRT south of the Fraser along 104 Avenue, King George Highway and the Fraser Highway, at an eventual cost of about $3.55 billion.

Under the SkyTrain scenario, the final product will cost nearly that much, but will produce just 16 kilometres of track.

TransLink extending the line to Clayton, about 11 kilometres and five stations, would cost $2.22 billion. Completing the line the full 16 kilometres to Langley, with eight stations, would cost an estimated $3.12 billion, TransLink said.

Additional funding for those options has not been secured.

READ MORE: Hydrogen train to Chilliwack? Group pitches new interurban rail line in Fraser Valley

TransLink envisions trains travelling every four to five minutes during peak periods, with a trip from King George Station out to Langley Centre taking about 22 minutes.

The following stations are proposed for a completed line to Langley:

140 Street, City of Surrey

152 Street, City of Surrey

160 Street, City of Surrey

166 Street, City of Surrey (Fleetwood scenario, interim terminal)

184 Street, City of Surrey (Clayton scenario, interim terminal)

190 Street, City of Surrey

196 Street, Township of Langley

203 Street, City of Langley (Langley scenario, interim terminal)

TransLink said it is recommending that a full business case be fleshed out for the project by early 2020.

The TransLink Mayors Council is set to consider that recommendation at its meeting on July 25.

Constructing a SkyTrain from Surrey to Langley was one of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s key campaign promises in the 2018 municipal election.