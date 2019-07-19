Tornado, water spouts spotted in Manitoba Thursday
A tornado, water spouts and funnel clouds were spotted around parts of southern Manitoba on Thursday.
A short-lived tornado touched down near the community of Camper, Man., south of Ashern.
The tornado did no damage and no one was hurt.
Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Justin Shaer told 680 CJOB that water spouts were also seen in western Manitoba.
“Basically a water spout is a tornado over water,” he said.
“They can be quite dangerous if you’re near them, so you do want to keep your distance.”
