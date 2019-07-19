Weather
July 19, 2019 5:06 pm

Tornado, water spouts spotted in Manitoba Thursday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Camper, Manitoba.

Google Maps
A A

A tornado, water spouts and funnel clouds were spotted around parts of southern Manitoba on Thursday.

A short-lived tornado touched down near the community of Camper, Man., south of Ashern.

The tornado did no damage and no one was hurt.

READ MORE: Watches and warnings for severe weather ends for Manitoba

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Justin Shaer told 680 CJOB that water spouts were also seen in western Manitoba.

“Basically a water spout is a tornado over water,” he said.

“They can be quite dangerous if you’re near them, so you do want to keep your distance.”

WATCH: Amateur video captures ‘huge’ tornado near Alonsa, Manitoba

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
camper
Environment Canada
Manitoba
Manitoba Tornnado
Tornado
Water Spout

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.