Tornado, water spouts spotted in Manitoba Thursday

A tornado, water spouts and funnel clouds were spotted around parts of southern Manitoba on Thursday.

A short-lived tornado touched down near the community of Camper, Man., south of Ashern.

The tornado did no damage and no one was hurt.

READ MORE: Watches and warnings for severe weather ends for Manitoba

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Justin Shaer told 680 CJOB that water spouts were also seen in western Manitoba.

“Basically a water spout is a tornado over water,” he said.

“They can be quite dangerous if you’re near them, so you do want to keep your distance.”

Very brief tornado just touched down 5 miles west of camper, MB #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/V5lWhIO7O3 — Manitoba Storm Chasers (@MBstormchasers) July 18, 2019

WATCH: Amateur video captures ‘huge’ tornado near Alonsa, Manitoba