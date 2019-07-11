Southern Manitoba under tornado watch

Southeastern Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg, is under a tornado watch.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said severe thunderstorms are expected to develop over southern Manitoba and progress eastward starting late Thursday afternoon.

While the main hazards of the storm will include strong winds, heavy downpours, and the potential for large hail, isolated tornadoes are also a possibility into the early evening.

“We’re looking a developing situation. The ingredients should come together later today, so for Winnipeg, the chance of showers and thunderstorms, risk of severe thunderstorms starts as early as 4:00, goes until 9:00… so it’s a wait and see kind of game right now,” Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Natalie Hasell told Global News.

“Thunderstorms are dangerous even when they’re not severe… and yes, today, we’re also looking at a risk of tornadoes.”

Alerts have been issued for the following communities:

Bissett

Victoria Beach

Nopiming Provincial Park

Pine Falls

Winnipeg

Dugald

Beausejour

Grand Beach

Morden

Winkler

Altona

Morris

Portage la Prairie

Headingley

Brunkild

Carman

Selkirk

Gimli

Stonewall

Woodlands

Sprague

Northwest Angle Provincial Forest

Steinbach

St. Adolphe

Emerson

Vita

Richer

Whiteshell

Lac du Bonnet

Pinawa

