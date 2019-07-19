Waterloo Regional Police investigating daytime bank robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a daytime bank robbery that happened in Cambridge on Friday.

Officers were called to a Scotiabank on Hespeler Road near Sheldon Drive at around 11:45 a.m.

It’s not known if anyone was injured or if any money was taken from the bank.

Investigators released three surveillance photos of a suspect and are asking for any information, along with dashcam or surveillance footage from the area.

Continuing to investigate a bank robbery that occurred approx. 11:45 a.m. at the Scotia Bank on Hespeler Road in Cambridge. Investigators looking to identify the individual in the attached photos. Anyone with info. is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/04PZigoH42 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 19, 2019

Police can be reached at 519-824-9777 or tips can be left Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

