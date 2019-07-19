Boy, 17, faces multiple charges after stabbing of two teens in Oshawa mall: police
OSHAWA, Ont. – A teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing incident at a mall in Oshawa, Ont.
Investigators say two teens were stabbed during a fight at the Oshawa Centre on July 9 and were sent to hospital.
Durham Regional Police say the suspect fled the scene.
Police say a 17-year-old boy turned himself in on Thursday.
He was charged with multiple offences including aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police say the two victims remain in hospital.
