July 19, 2019 1:32 pm

Boy, 17, faces multiple charges after stabbing of two teens in Oshawa mall: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

OSHAWA, Ont. – A teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing incident at a mall in Oshawa, Ont.

Investigators say two teens were stabbed during a fight at the Oshawa Centre on July 9 and were sent to hospital.

Durham Regional Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Police say a 17-year-old boy turned himself in on Thursday.

He was charged with multiple offences including aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say the two victims remain in hospital.

