July 19, 2019 12:50 pm
Updated: July 19, 2019 6:08 pm

Cooling centres set up in Collingwood, Orillia, Innisfil amid heat warning

Cooling centres have been set up in Collingwood, Orillia and Innisfil amid the heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario.

Five sites in Collingwood are available to the public as cooling centres during the heat wave, while three locations have been identified in Orillia and six in Innisfil.

Collingwood cooling centres

  • Collingwood Museum
  • Transit Terminal
  • Central Park Arena
  • Centennial Aquatic Centre
  • Collingwood Public Library

In Collingwood, all cooling centres are open during regular business hours.

Orillia cooling centres

  • Orillia City Centre
  • Rotary Place
  • Orillia Public Library

In Orillia, splash pads will also be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at McKinnell Square Park, Victoria Park, Hillcrest Park, Clayt French Park and Moose Beach at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park.

Innisfil cooling centres

  • Innisfil Recreational Complex
  • Innisfil Town Hall
  • Innisfil ideaLAB and Library at 967 Innisfil Beach Rd.
  • Innisfil ideaLAB and Library at 20 Church St.
  • Innisfil ideaLAB and Library at 2282 4th Line
  • Innisfil ideaLAB and Library at 7883 Yonge St.

The cooling facilities in Innisfil offer free bottles of water.

In Collingwood, people can refill large water containers at the water reservoir at 11437 Highway 26 West. In Orillia, there’s a hydration station at the City Centre.

