Cooling centres set up in Collingwood, Orillia, Innisfil amid heat warning

Cooling centres have been set up in Collingwood, Orillia and Innisfil amid the heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario.

Five sites in Collingwood are available to the public as cooling centres during the heat wave, while three locations have been identified in Orillia and six in Innisfil.

Collingwood cooling centres

Collingwood Museum

Transit Terminal

Central Park Arena

Centennial Aquatic Centre

Collingwood Public Library

In Collingwood, all cooling centres are open during regular business hours.

Orillia cooling centres

Orillia City Centre

Rotary Place

Orillia Public Library

In Orillia, splash pads will also be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at McKinnell Square Park, Victoria Park, Hillcrest Park, Clayt French Park and Moose Beach at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park.

Innisfil cooling centres

Innisfil Recreational Complex

Innisfil Town Hall

Innisfil ideaLAB and Library at 967 Innisfil Beach Rd.

Innisfil ideaLAB and Library at 20 Church St.

Innisfil ideaLAB and Library at 2282 4th Line

Innisfil ideaLAB and Library at 7883 Yonge St.

The cooling facilities in Innisfil offer free bottles of water.

In Collingwood, people can refill large water containers at the water reservoir at 11437 Highway 26 West. In Orillia, there’s a hydration station at the City Centre.

