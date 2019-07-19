Cooling centres set up in Collingwood, Orillia, Innisfil amid heat warning

Cooling centres have been set up in Collingwood, Orillia and Innisfil amid the heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario.
Five sites in Collingwood are available to the public as cooling centres during the heat wave, while three locations have been identified in Orillia and six in Innisfil.
READ MORE: Heat warning in effect for Barrie, Orillia and nearby communities
In Collingwood, all cooling centres are open during regular business hours.
Orillia cooling centres
In Orillia, splash pads will also be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at McKinnell Square Park, Victoria Park, Hillcrest Park, Clayt French Park and Moose Beach at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park.
READ MORE: A ‘heat dome’ is headed for Canada. Here’s what that means
Innisfil cooling centres
The cooling facilities in Innisfil offer free bottles of water.
In Collingwood, people can refill large water containers at the water reservoir at 11437 Highway 26 West. In Orillia, there’s a hydration station at the City Centre.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.