July 19, 2019 11:54 am

Charles Hudon signs 1-year deal with Montreal Canadiens

By Staff The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens' Charles Hudon hugs teammate Max Domi.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Charles Hudon to a one-year, US$800,000 contract.

Hudon, 25, had three goals and two assists in 32 games with the Canadiens last season.

The native of Alma, Que., has 13 goals and 26 assists in 110 career NHL games with Montreal

The five-foot-10, 196-pound left-winger was the Canadiens’ fifth-round pick (122nd overall) in 2012.

 

