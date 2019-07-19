Charles Hudon signs 1-year deal with Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Charles Hudon to a one-year, US$800,000 contract.

Hudon, 25, had three goals and two assists in 32 games with the Canadiens last season.

READ MORE: Montreal Canadiens sign forward Joel Armia agrees to 2-year deal

The native of Alma, Que., has 13 goals and 26 assists in 110 career NHL games with Montreal

The five-foot-10, 196-pound left-winger was the Canadiens’ fifth-round pick (122nd overall) in 2012.