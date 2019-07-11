Canada
July 11, 2019 5:24 pm

Montreal Canadiens sign forward Joel Armia agrees to 2-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) celebrates with center Nate Thompson (21) after the Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 4-2 in an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 1, 2019, in New York.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Julie Jacobson
Joel Armia signed a two-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday afternoon.

The contract has an average annual value of US$2.6 million and covers the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Armia set new career highs for goals (13), power-play goals (2), and power-play points (6) in his first year with the Canadiens this past season. He also added 10 assists.

The 26-year-old Armia has played 237 career NHL games for the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Canadiens. He has 39 goals and 42 assists over his career.

The six-foot-four, 210-pound forward was acquired from Winnipeg in June 2018 along with goaltender Steve Mason, a seventh-round selection in 2019 and a fourth-round pick in 2020 in exchange for Simon Bourque.

Armia was picked in the first round (16th overall) by Buffalo in 2011.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

