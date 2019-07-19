Cyclist struck by commercial vehicle in south Ottawa: police

Ottawa police say a cyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a collision with a commercial vehicle at the intersection of Bank Street and Riverside Drive.

Initially, police reported that the cyclist, a man in his 40s, had sustained “life-threatening injuries,” but the man’s condition was later upgraded.

READ MORE: Lyme disease is so common in parts of Canada, some areas no longer test ticks

According to paramedics, the collision occurred at around 7:40 a.m. Friday when the man was struck by the trailer of the vehicle.

He sustained injuries to his chest and head and was transported to Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre.

7:40 Adult male cyclist struck by trailer of transport struck at intersection of Bank and Riverside. Pt sustained chest and head injuries and transported to @OttawaTrauma under the care of our paramedics. Pt in serious but stable condition. #OttNews — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) July 19, 2019

READ MORE: Ontario government appoints special adviser on Ottawa river flooding

When it comes to vehicle and bike safety on the roads, the government of Ontario says on its website that there are three main things drivers should be prepared to do when coming to an intersection with a cyclist:

When turning right, signal and check your mirrors and the blind spot to your right to make sure you do not cut off a cyclist.

When turning left, you must stop and wait for oncoming bicycles to pass before turning.

When driving through an intersection, be careful to scan for cyclists waiting to turn left.

Police closed the area around Riverside Drive and Bank Street while their investigation was underway, but the area has since reopened.