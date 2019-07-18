Traffic
July 18, 2019 5:41 pm

Halifax police on the scene of four-vehicle collision on Highway 102

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes, police say.

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a four-vehicle collision on Highway 102 inbound near exit 0 which was reported at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Both inbound lanes leading onto Bayers Road and Joseph Howe Drive are completely shut down.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Police said the traffic disruption is expected to last until at least 7:30 p.m. while police investigate the cause of the accident and clear the debris from the highway.

Three male drivers in their 30s have been transported to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

More to come…

