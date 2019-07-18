Edmonton teacher charged with sexual assault

An Edmonton teacher is facing multiple charges related to sexual assault, Edmonton police confirmed to Global News on Thursday.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said that Alyssa Tungal, 29, is facing one count each of sexual assault, sexual counsel of a child under the age of 16 years and having sexual contact with a child.

The EPS said the accused was charged on May 13, but police did not issue a media release because they didn’t believe there were any other victims after the investigation concluded.

“As a result, the EPS felt there was no investigative purpose to necessitate a duty to warn,” EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard wrote in an email.

“I can also assure you that the gender of the teacher did not factor into this decision.”

Police said the teacher was suspended from her position with the Edmonton Catholic School District as soon as the EPS investigation began.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed the teacher had been removed from the classroom and the school.

“We want to assure parents the safety and well-being of students is always our top priority and we continue to work with police on this matter,” Dana Prefontaine wrote in an email to Global News.

Prefontaine also said an internal investigation has been launched, but they chose to follow the lead of the EPS and not release a statement.

The statement from the school district issued Thursday didn’t say at which school the teacher was employed.

The EPS wouldn’t provide further details as the case is now before the courts.