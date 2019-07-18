Moose Jaw brings back downtown business association after 10-year absence

For the first time in a decade, Moose Jaw will have an organization representing its downtown.

The Downtown Moose Jaw Association Inc. will provide a voice in the city’s core with the aim of strengthening it.

“We can now set goals, we can now see things that we can work on together as a team and be able to promote things as partners,” said Yvette Moore, Downtown Moose Jaw Association Inc. second vice-president.

Moore says with a downtown like Moose Jaw’s, where there are numerous unique shops all within walking distance, it’s important to find ways to attract more people.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw announces ‘Canada’s Most Notorious City’ as new municipal slogan

“You can see people have put their heart and soul into what they have here so to be able to take what we have, promote it and make people realize we have something to offer, is important,” Moore said.

“Sometimes people don’t even know what we have here.”

In 2016-17, the City of Moose Jaw did a comprehensive plan dedicated to creating a vision for the downtown moving forward.

“We can create events, or even take some of the events that we already have, one of them is ‘Christmas in October’ and bring it to another level and make it something that will draw more people to our downtown,” Moore said.

As of right now, there are seven business representatives on the board committee. Moore said she expects that number to grow over time.

READ MORE: Project 104 brushes away Moose Jaw graffiti problem, earns award

“Once we get our goals and plans in place, I think we will see more individual businesses step up to the plate and participate in the things we want to see happen,” Moore said.

The Board is in the process of submitting bylaws and identifying fee structure options.

Moore said bringing in more businesses is high on their list of things to do.

“We want to make people realize it’s financially supportive to have everyone down here and be part of what we got,” Moore said.

Moore added it took longer than expected to get to this point, but believes it’s a step that will be extremely beneficial to the community.