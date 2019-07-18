Cocaine seized during traffic stop in Lunenburg County, N.S.

Lunenburg District RCMP seized a quantity of cocaine, illegal cigarettes and drug paraphernalia from a vehicle on Logan Road in Wileville on Tuesday.

The traffic stop was conducted in relation to an ongoing investigation. Three people were arrested and following the search of the people and their vehicle, police seized the drugs.

Claudette Kelly, 49, from Milton, Queens County, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and offences under the Excise Act and Revenue Act.

Larry ‘Roland’ Schrader, 55, of Liverpool, has also been charged with offences under the Excise Act and Revenue Act.

Kelly was held in custody overnight and appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on July 17, where she was released on conditions. She is scheduled to return to court on August 28.

Schrader was released from police custody later the same day on conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Bridgewater Justice Centre on September 25.

The third person in the vehicle was released without charges.