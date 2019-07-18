More than $1M worth of cocaine seized from 2 Edmonton homes: ALERT

A 26-year-old Edmonton man has been charged after more than 11 kilograms of cocaine was seized early last month.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said Thursday 11.37 kilograms of cocaine, 902 grams of ketamine and $15,465 cash were seized from two Edmonton homes on June 8.

Officers also seized 84 kilograms of phenacetin, which ALERT called one of the largest seizures of its kind by the law enforcement agency.

Phenacetin is a cutting agent used to dilute the purity of cocaine in order to maximize profits. ALERT said it was banned in Canada in 1973 due to its carcinogenic and kidney-damaging properties.

It’s alleged an apartment in the Pembina neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton was being used to package and press cocaine.

In total, the drugs and cash seized by police are worth an estimated $1.4 million, ALERT said.

Mihnea Vasiu, 26, has been charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

ALERT alleges Vasiu became known to their investigators after he was seen meeting with targets in previous investigations.

ALERT said the investigation also included help from members of the Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Sheriffs.