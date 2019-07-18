Stratford man arrested after police review 2002 sexual assault investigation

Stratford police have made an arrest after reviewing a sexual assault investigation that dates back 17 years.

Police said officers received a request in January to conduct a review of the 2002 investigation, which ended with no charges being laid.

“After speaking with the victim and examining all evidence from the initial investigation, the Stratford police determined that charges would now be laid in this matter,” Const. Darren Fischer said in a news release.

Police arrested Roger Hilderley on July 12 and charged him with two offences, including sexual assault.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court and with conditions not to communicate with the victim.

Hilderley is scheduled to appear in court in August.