July 18, 2019 10:45 am

Waterloo man fined after allegedly filming scene of collision while driving past

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police fined a man who allegedly filmed the scene of a collision while driving past.

A Waterloo man received a hefty fine after a Waterloo Regional Police officer allegedly spotted him filming the scene of a collision as he was driving by.

Police say they were called to a collision on Beechwood Drive near Sandbury Lane at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a Honda Civic lost control of his vehicle, struck a curb and then hit a tree.

The driver involved in the crash was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a male passenger was also injured.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision, a 20-year-old Waterloo man, is facing numerous charges, including impaired operation and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was pulled over after he drove past this collision while allegedly filming the scene with his phone.

Waterloo Regional Police

While a Waterloo officer was waiting for backup to arrive, he reportedly spotted a man filming the collision as he was driving by.

The man was fined $615 for using his handheld communication device while driving.

