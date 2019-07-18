Waterloo man fined after allegedly filming scene of collision while driving past

A Waterloo man received a hefty fine after a Waterloo Regional Police officer allegedly spotted him filming the scene of a collision as he was driving by.

Police say they were called to a collision on Beechwood Drive near Sandbury Lane at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a Honda Civic lost control of his vehicle, struck a curb and then hit a tree.

The driver involved in the crash was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a male passenger was also injured.

While waiting for additional resources, an astute Traffic Officer noted a Waterloo male filming the scene on his phone as he drove by. As a result the male received a $615 fine for using his Hand Held Communication Device. pic.twitter.com/YikjQ67OfC — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) July 17, 2019

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision, a 20-year-old Waterloo man, is facing numerous charges, including impaired operation and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

While a Waterloo officer was waiting for backup to arrive, he reportedly spotted a man filming the collision as he was driving by.

The man was fined $615 for using his handheld communication device while driving.