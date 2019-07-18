Crime
July 18, 2019 10:26 am

2 people face drug-trafficking charges in Eskasoni

By Digital producer  Global News

RCMP officers have charged two people in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation in Nova Scotia.

Eskasoni RCMP say they arrested and charged two people with drug trafficking in Christmas Island, N.S., on July 11.

According to police, at 11:35 a.m., while conducting an investigation, officers located a truck on Highland Road that they believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

The Mounties allege that as the vehicle slowed down, a passenger threw a package out of the window.

Police say the vehicle was stopped, and both the driver and passenger were arrested for suspected drug possession.

Eskasoni RCMP say officers recovered the package and found it contained a significant quantity of pills, including Percocet and hydromorphone.

Shaelene Paul, 25, and George Andrew Jeddore, 43, both of Eskasoni, have each been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say Paul is in custody until a court appearance on July 24. Jeddore was held in custody overnight and released on conditions.

The Mounties say Jeddore is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 13.

A police investigation is still ongoing.

