Man charged, drugs seized following traffic stop in Eskasoni, N.S.

Esakasoni RCMP have arrested two men for alleged drug possession after conducting a checkpoint on Shore Road in Eskasoni on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a vehicle came through the check point, and the two men in the vehicle were arrested after police spotted marijuana inside.

The two men and the vehicle were searched, and police seized Oxycodone and cash. The vehicle and a cell phone were also seized.

READ MORE: 3 people from Moncton charged with break-ins, and drug offences: RCMP

33-year-old Vincent Dustin Francis of Eskasoni was charged with possession of Oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking, while no other information was released on the second man who was arrested.

Francis appeared in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday, and was remanded until his next court appearance on June 13.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.