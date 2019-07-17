Charges laid against West Kelowna teen in gas station robbery

An Okanagan teen has been charged following an alleged gas station robbery earlier this week, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the Husky gas station was robbed on Monday evening, with the incident along the 1500 block of Harvey Avenue taking place at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The male suspect entered the business and brandished a firearm before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products.

The gun, police noted, was later determined to be a realistic imitation.

Police say after officers arrived on scene, a male matching the suspect’s description was spotted.

“That suspect attempted to evade our officers on foot,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“He was taken into police custody without incident, along Dickson Avenue, not far from the scene of the alleged armed robbery.”

The RCMP added that the gas station employees were not harmed during the incident.

Dylan Milligan, 18, of West Kelowna has been charged with robbery and disguise face with intent to commit an offence.

He is expected to appear in court next on Thursday at 9 a.m.