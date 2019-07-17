Sarah Hyland engaged to ex-‘Bachelorette’ contestant Wells Adams

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland and Bachelorette alum Wells Adams are engaged.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Hyland posted a series of images of the couple’s special moment on a beach, including a picture of Adams down on one knee holding a small box.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland captioned the photo, referencing a scene from the 1995 movie It Takes Two.

Adams shared a video of the precious moment.

The former Bachelorette contestant also posted photos of them toasting to their new chapter, captioning the images: “My fiancé [sic] is cooler than yours.”

Hyland’s representative confirmed the news.

Hyland and Adams met on social media in 2016 and began dating in 2017. Adams competed on Season 12 of The Bachelorette.

In January 2019, the actress credited Adams for his support over the last year. She revealed that she was secretly struggling with her mental health during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hyland has been very open about her kidney dysplasia diagnosis and the series of surgeries she had to endure over the years, which led to chronic pain and depression.

I have an amazing job and an amazing support system, but after 27 years of being sick and in chronic pain every single day, you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day,” she explained. “It’s really hard.”

She said that Wells is “amazing. He’s the best man I’ve ever met.”

—With files from the Associated Press