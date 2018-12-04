‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland tired of ‘horrible negative ignorant words’ following 14-year-old cousin’s death

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday was killed in an alleged drunk-driving accident in Nebraska on Saturday.
Hyland revealed the tragic news on Instagram, where she shared a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Trevor’s mom Becky Canaday and his sisters Tessa and Zoee.
“This is my 14-year-old cousin Trevor,” Hyland, 26, wrote on her Instagram story with a link to the page which is raising money for funeral costs and medical expenses. “[On Saturday], he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries. PLEASE swipe up to help.”
READ MORE: Sarah Hyland’s 14-year-old cousin killed in car crash
According to the GoFundMe page, the father and son were “driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident.”
“His dad, Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.”
Modern Family co-stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould also shared the link to the GoFundMe page with their followers.
Donation records on the page show that the two highest donations have come from (so far) Winter, who donated $2,500, and from Hyland, who gave $1,000.
READ MORE: Sarah Hyland calls out CVS pharmacy after medication mishap
Many people took to Twitter to criticize Hyland, saying that as she earns around US$100,000 per Modern Family episode, and she should pay for the expenses herself.
READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ fans upset after character dies unexpectedly
Hyland responded as speculation grew about her involvement in the GoFundMe campaign, writing: “I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost.”
She followed up with another tweet letting her fans know she will be “staying offline for a while.”
“You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There’s that. (peace sign emoji),” Hyland wrote on Twitter.
READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ will kill off a ‘significant character’ next season
Hyland took to Twitter on Dec. 2, slamming the driver Jeffrey Eggeling on Twitter, calling him “a murderer.”
“JEFFERY EGGERLING (sic) had two prior DUI’s and tried to RUN from the scene of the crime after hitting my Uncle’s car SO fast that my 14 yr old cousin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle,” she tweeted. “May he rot in hell.”
Authorities identified the driver as Eggeling, 36. Police said the suspect “fled on foot from the scene” following the collision.
“Eggeling was located on foot a short distance from the collision scene,” according to booking information obtained by USA Today. “Eggeling had the odor of alcoholic beverage about his person as well as slurred speech.”
Eggeling was booked into Douglas County Corrections on two counts of DUI causing serious injury and a count of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.