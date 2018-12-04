‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland tired of ‘horrible negative ignorant words’ following 14-year-old cousin’s death

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday was killed in an alleged drunk-driving accident in Nebraska on Saturday.

Hyland revealed the tragic news on Instagram, where she shared a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Trevor’s mom Becky Canaday and his sisters Tessa and Zoee.

“This is my 14-year-old cousin Trevor,” Hyland, 26, wrote on her Instagram story with a link to the page which is raising money for funeral costs and medical expenses. “[On Saturday], he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries. PLEASE swipe up to help.”

According to the GoFundMe page, the father and son were “driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident.”

“His dad, Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.”

Modern Family co-stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould also shared the link to the GoFundMe page with their followers.

Donation records on the page show that the two highest donations have come from (so far) Winter, who donated $2,500, and from Hyland, who gave $1,000.

Many people took to Twitter to criticize Hyland, saying that as she earns around US$100,000 per Modern Family episode, and she should pay for the expenses herself.

I’m sorry but Sarah Hyland only donating 1k and asking everyone else to donate the rest of the 10k is messed up since she’s a millionaire. Pay the 10k and then ask for additional donations if people want to. I don’t get it??? — alyssa (@itsalyssa_12) December 3, 2018

You make enough money to cover the expenses I'm just curious why your asking. — Morgan (@dylana45) December 2, 2018

You are worth so much money all of us combined won’t have in our lifetimes , yet you want us to donate to cover what is basically pennies for you? — Mattias Casano (@MattiasCasano) December 2, 2018

A horrible tragedy!!! It feels weird that you are asking people to donate though. People are donating $10, $20, $100 which is a lot for people. I hope you are financially helping them too bc it would seem you have more resources than those donating. Prayers for your family. — Kerry Sullivan (@ksullivan1111) December 3, 2018

I am very sorry for your family but I don’t understand why you are asking people to donate when your networth is 9 million dollars. People my age make less than .01% of that annually and are working two jobs to support their families. Recognize your privilege a little — Thackery Binx (@chongamamixo) December 3, 2018

Hmm net worth estimated $9,000,000 & $100,000+ per episode of #ModernFamily plus endorsements? 🤔 — multioptioned (@multioptioned) December 2, 2018

Hyland responded as speculation grew about her involvement in the GoFundMe campaign, writing: “I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost.”

I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 3, 2018

She followed up with another tweet letting her fans know she will be “staying offline for a while.”

“You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There’s that. (peace sign emoji),” Hyland wrote on Twitter.

You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There’s that. ✌🏼 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 4, 2018

Hyland took to Twitter on Dec. 2, slamming the driver Jeffrey Eggeling on Twitter, calling him “a murderer.”

“JEFFERY EGGERLING (sic) had two prior DUI’s and tried to RUN from the scene of the crime after hitting my Uncle’s car SO fast that my 14 yr old cousin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle,” she tweeted. “May he rot in hell.”

JEFFERY EGGERLING had two prior DUI’s and tried to RUN from the scene of the crime after hitting my Uncle’s car SO fast that my 14 yr old cousin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. JEFFERY EGGERLING is a murderer. May he rot in hell. https://t.co/mwlaIvUYrs — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 2, 2018

Authorities identified the driver as Eggeling, 36. Police said the suspect “fled on foot from the scene” following the collision.

“Eggeling was located on foot a short distance from the collision scene,” according to booking information obtained by USA Today. “Eggeling had the odor of alcoholic beverage about his person as well as slurred speech.”

Eggeling was booked into Douglas County Corrections on two counts of DUI causing serious injury and a count of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.