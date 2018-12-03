Sarah Hyland’s 14-year-old cousin killed in car crash

Sarah Hyland is mourning the loss of her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday, who was allegedly killed in a drunk-driving accident on Saturday.

The Modern Family star revealed the tragic news on her Instagram Stories, where she shared a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Trevor’s mom Becky Canaday and his sisters Tessa and Zoee.

“Trevor and his dad were driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver,” Tessa wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“His dad, Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.”

“Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved.,” she continued. “His memory will live on in many ways.”

The family are hoping to raise funds to help cover the costs of the funeral and medical expenses.

In another post, Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter claimed that the drunk driver had two prior DUIs and tried to flee the scene after hitting her uncle’s vehicle. She said that the driver hit the car so hard that Trevor, “who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.”

Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould offered his support by sharing Hyland’s post and encouraging their followers to donate.