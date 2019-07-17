Downtown Edmonton road closures for 2019 K-Days Parade

The K-Days Parade will make its way through the downtown core on Friday morning and drivers will need to be aware of a number of road closures.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and runs east along Jasper Avenue from 108 Street to 101 Street, before heading north for a block. The parade then makes its way west along 103 Avenue, coming to an end at 103 Street.

Global News will live stream the parade online on Friday morning. Community reporter Margeaux Maron and weather specialist Mike Sobel will host Global Edmonton’s online parade coverage.

People heading downtown for the parade should give themselves plenty of time to get there, keeping in mind additional road closures in place for the parade on top of the many construction projects underway in the area.

Parade-goers are encouraged to take public transit as street parking will not be permitted in several areas.

Road closures near parade assembly area

Parade assembly will take place in the area north of Jasper Avenue and south of 104 Avenue, from 105 Street to 108 Street. This area will be closed to vehicles from 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who needs to access businesses or residences in this closed area should arrive before 6:30 a.m. Limited access will be available through alleys between 6:30 a.m. And 8:30 a.m.

Road closures at parade access site

The following areas will be closed to vehicles, including street parking, between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Jasper Avenue from 100 Street to 109 Street

101 Street from Jasper Avenue to 104 Avenue

102A Avenue/103 Avenue from 100 Street to 103 Street

Vehicles will not be able to access the parkade along 101 Street from Jasper avenue to 102A Avenue/103 Avenue after 8:30 a.m.

Downtown vehicle access

100 Avenue, 103A/104 Avenue and 109 Street will remain open but drivers should expect delays.

Edmonton Transit detours

The following ETS routes will be detoured early Friday morning until after the parade clears the area.

K-Days Parade Staging Detours – Routes 2, 60, 61, 62, 68, 69, 88, 90, 109, 111, 112, 161, 162 and 560

K-Days Parade Detours – Routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 12, 16, 52, 70, 88, 100, 109, 111, 112, 120, 128, 130, 134, 140, 151, 160, 161, 162, 308, 309 and 560

K-Days Parade Post-Staging Detours – Routes 2, 111 and 112

For further information on ETS routes and detours Friday morning, visit the city’s website.