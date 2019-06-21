Octo-lolly, Butterbeer soft serve and pizza perogies on the menu for K-Days this year

K-Days has released the list of food Edmonton fair-goers can expect to see on the midway and it’s interesting, to say the least.

For many people, the best part of the annual summer festival is the food.

“Featuring your choice of gourmet delights, beloved comfort foods and exciting new culinary innovations, it’s impossible to leave the fair hungry,” K-Days said on its website.

This year, there will be everything from a deep-fried ice pop to a ramen corndog featured on the midway. Check out the full list below!

Deep-fried ice pop

“Family Freezed has done the unthinkable,” K-Days said. “They have literally deep-fried their delicious ice pops.”

Octo-lolly

Maybe not for the faint of heart, this isn’t your average lollipop. The octo-lolly is described as a “savoury, seafood treat on a stick and worth every bite.” It’s available at The Catch.

Coconut avocado ice cream

This treat will be sure to keep you cool on Edmonton’s hot July days. It features coconut and avocado ice cream served inside a coconut. It’s available at Drink a Fruit.

The King

A staple on any midway, these mini donuts are anything but classic. Fresh and hot mini donuts are topped with banana pie filling, banana chips, a peanut butter glaze and real chopped bacon. The King is available at Artisan Mini Donuts

Cheesey ramen corndog

This traditional corndog has been wrapped in cheese and then rolled in crunchy ramen noodles, dipped in a “ramen-seasoned batter” and then deep fried. It’s available at Corndog King.

Butterbeer soft serve

Calling all Harry Potter fans! A treat inspired by the magical world is coming to the K-Days midway. This creamy shortbread-butterscotch-flavoured ice cream is served in a charcoal cone. Or, if you’re feeling more adventurous, you can have it served Fumo, or smoking, in a cup with a wafer wand. It’s available at Summerland Soft Serve.

Giant Reese cake pops

According to K-Days, these are no ordinary deep-fried dessert. This treat features giant Reese cups, loaded with extra chocolate and chopped peanuts. They’re then dipped in strawberry cake batter and fried to “ooey, gooey, golden perfection.” It’s available at The Peanut Butter Cupboard.

Beer battered buffalo-style cheese curds

This year, the classic Canadian-style cheese curds are being taken up a notch. These curds are dipped in homemade beer batter, fried to a “golden crispy perfection” before being tossed in a secret buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing. It’s available at Cheese Curds + Mr. Vegetable.

Pizza perogies

When two favourites collide! These mini perogies come topped with sliced double-smoked sausage, sauteed onions and are drizzled with a zesty marinara sauce. Shredded marble cheese and a sprinkle of Parmesan and Italian herbs top these off! It’s available at International Perogies.

The Chana

This treat features crispy taters topped with sliced chicken that’s been tossed in a homemade chana masala sauce with green chilis, diced tomatoes, chickpeas and sliced onions. Everything is topped with fresh coriander and ginger. It’s available at Wiggle Chips.

Snickle dog

There may be a market for pickles on a hot dog…but what about throwing a Snickers bar in there as well? The Snickle dog features a hot dog and a pickle stacked on top of a Snickers bar, wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried. “It’s hot, it’s crispy, it’s oozing with chocolately goodness,” K-Days said. It’s available at Big Coco’s.

Raspberry rose lemonade

“As beautiful as her name, this paralleled lemonade combines all that summer has to offer,” K-Days said. This drink features fresh raspberries blended with edible roses and is topped with fresh, edible flowers. It’s available at Family Squeezed.

Bison whiskey sausage corndog

A handmade corndog using local bison whiskey and served with a bold aioli. It’s available at Bussin’ Bistro.

Cotton candy taco

A freshly made, crispy waffle taco filled with organic maple cotton candy and topped with a marshmallow drizzle, Oreo chocolate crumble and two pokey sticks. It’s available at CandyTime.

Flamin’ Cheetos corndog

It’s a corndog with a spicy twist! The classic favourite is rolled in a jalapeno cheese sauce and topped with crushed Flamin’ Cheetos. It’s available at Chicky’s.

Dragon’s breath

Ice cream and dragons cereal is cooked in liquid nitrogen to give anyone who eats is “breath like a dragon.” It’s available at Dragon’s Breath.

Judging of all these items will take place on July 19 by a panel of Edmonton-based judges. Which are you most looking forward to trying? Take our poll below.

K-Days runs from July 19 to 28 at the Edmonton Expo grounds.