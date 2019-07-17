Quebec provincial park employees hold walkout amid impending general strike

A walkout is underway at some of Quebec’s provincial parks on Wednesday morning as a labour dispute heats up.

About 300 employees are holding protests outside several parks, including the Montmorency Falls Park and management headquarters for the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SÉPAQ).

The workers’ union, the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ), announced last week that strike notices were sent out to management and the province.

The main sticking point is salaries. Most of the workers are seasonal, according to the union.

As negotiations continue, SÉPAQ tabled a second offer to the union on Monday. As of Tuesday, management had also asked for the province’s labour ministry to appoint a mediator to the case.

The union, for its part, argues that management’s efforts to settle the labour dispute have not gone far enough.

A general strike is planned to start this coming weekend when the construction holiday begins in Quebec. On Saturday, about 1,500 workers will walk out at 23 parks across the province.

In the event of a strike, SÉPAQ’s management has vowed to do everything it can to maintain services in provincial parks. All affected parks will remain open, it added.

“Every effort will be made to minimize the inconvenience caused by this situation for visitors to SÉPAQ institutions,” management said in a statement.

The parks expected to be affected by Saturday’s strike are the following:

Aiguebelle National Park

Anticosti National Park

Bic National Park

Bonaventure Island and Rocher-Percé National Park

Frontenac National Park

Gaspésie National Park

Grand Jardins National Park

Îles-de-Boucherville National Park

Jacques Cartier National Park

Lake Témiscouata National Park

Miguasha National Park

Mont-Mégantic National Park

Mont-Orford National Park

Mont-Saint-Bruno National Park

Mont Tremblant National Park

Monts-Vallin National Park

Oka National Park

Opémican National Park

Plaisance National Park

Pointe-Taillon National Park

Saguenay National Park

Upper Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie National Park

Yamaska ​​National Park

