Harris a full-participant during Eskimos practice on Tuesday

The Edmonton Eskimos were back on the practice field on Tuesday as they prepare for the Alouettes on Saturday at Molson Stadium in Montreal.

The big question coming into Tuesday’s practice was about the status of quarterback Trevor Harris who hurt his knee late in the first half of the Eskimos’ 33-6 win over the B.C. Lions last week.

Harris stayed in the game and was at practice as a full-participant on Tuesday.

Related Former Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Ricky Ray being named to the Wall of Honour

“He looked fine today, we checked him out and the doctors checked him out and today he was [a] full go,” said Eskimos head coach Jason Maas.

“We expect Trevor to be able to compete this week and play.”

Harris didn’t miss a play and was seen sprinting out of the locker-room and onto the field in time to take the first snap of the second half. He then took every snap for the remainder of the game. Having four days off the field before the team returned to practice on Tuesday was a benefit, according to Harris.

Listen below: Relive the injury to Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris and his dramatic return from last week’s 33-6 win over the B.C. Lions.

View link »

“It’s helpful to have an extra couple of days to let things heal,” Harris said.

“It usually is, the longer weeks are the weeks you can take advantage and get a little extra lift in to help strengthen the body and get it ready, so this week is a little bit more important for that.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos dominate B.C. Lions in 33-6 win

The Eskimos are in a stretch of two games in the next 12 days. Harris said he’s been impressed by the coaching staff and their efforts in taking care of the players’ bodies.

“It’s a big advantage to play for coaches who have played — they just get it,” Harris said.

“They understand and [are] guys who have been around football their whole life, not necessarily just played, but been around their whole life and understand the grind of the sport physically. Not so much for quarterbacks or kickers, and a bit more for receivers, but the offensive line, defensive line and the constant banging their heads against the wall and being physical. It’s good for the coaching staff to understand that we are going to have that stretch coming up so we’ll be fresh and ready to go.”

Listen below: Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris says having extra days to rest and heal his banged-up knee is a benefit.

View link »

The news isn’t so good for offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell who has been placed on the six-game injured list with a lower-body injury. The Eskimos have added National offensive lineman J’Michael Deane to their active roster and have brought back National offensive lineman Kwabena Asare and have placed him on the practice roster. Asare was released following training camp. Also, defensive lineman Mark Mackie missed practice after leaving the win over the Lions last week with an upper-body injury.

The Eskimos will visit the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday at Molson Stadium. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kickoff starting at 12:30 p.m.