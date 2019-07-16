Gun scare that forced evacuation of Nanaimo mall caused by replica weapon: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP say an imitation gun was at the centre of a heavy police response and closure at the city’s Woodgrove Mall on Monday.
According to police, officers were called to the mall around 5:20 p.m. after security reported seeing a youth pull a handgun from his waistband.
READ MORE: 2 men arrested after realistic air rifle prompts Surrey RCMP response
Nanaimo RCMP officers, along with the Emergency Response Team and a dog squad, responded and the mall was evacuated and placed on lockdown, police said.
Mounties said they found the suspect at another location, and recovered an imitation firearm.
READ MORE: Surrey RCMP send out warning about fake guns
He was held overnight, and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police said.
The mall was reopened around 7 p.m., according to police.
WATCH: (June 9) People run from D.C. Pride parade after gun scare causes panic
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.