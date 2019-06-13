2 men arrested after realistic air rifle prompts Surrey RCMP response

Two men were arrested Thursday after allegedly carrying a realistic looking air rifle near a Surrey high school.

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School was placed on hold and secure protocol as a precaution Thursday afternoon after reports of people walking outside with a gun.

Under a hold and secure protocol, students are kept inside but school operations remain otherwise as normal.

Mounties said the two suspects were located at a nearby home, where they were taken into custody. Police said they also located two airsoft rifles.

The hold and secure was lifted early Thursday afternoon.

This was the third incident in Surrey in recent weeks involving an airsoft or pellet gun.

