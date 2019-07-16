Durham animal sanctuary needs volunteers in order to expand operation

Neglected animals are getting a second chance at a sanctuary that’s been operating for one year near Port Perry.

Pegasus Animal Sanctuary has expanded over the last few months in more ways than one.

“We have added new animals, we have built out fencing, infrastructure,” said Jack Hurst, Pegasus Animal Sanctuary co-founder and owner.

For Hurst, he can see his vision taking shape as they have 10 farm animals: Bert and Ernie, a couple of pigs now have some new digs, including a pig run and pigpen; ducks, Pip and Squeek have more space to roam; two donkeys and two miniature horses, which arrived about three weeks ago, now have a pasture to call home; and Henny the hen has a place to lay her eggs.

“I can honestly say we get a couple calls a day, there is a need out there for animals to be rescued. We’re only going to take as many as we can handle, it wouldn’t be fair to the animal to bring it on the property and not be able to provide for it,” said Hurst.

The more animals Pegasus Animal Sanctuary takes in, the more volunteers they need. Right now they’re at 18 but the sanctuary says it needs closer to 30.

“We have clean up, we have fencing projects, just a massive amount of things we need to do to keep this place humming,” said Hurst.

“Some parts are hard work but it’s worth it,” said Louise-Ann Culkin, a volunteer.

Culkin has been volunteering at the sanctuary since almost Day 1.

“I know I’m helping the animals and they’re in a good environment and well looked after,” said Culkin.

She comes once a week for three hours and she cleans the stalls, feeds the animals and even talks to them but she sees that they need more help.

“Well if you think, the barn has to be looked after and the animals at least twice a day, that’s just the feeding and the cleaning, not encompassing getting all the hay and the straw and what’s needed. There isn’t enough volunteers, there really isn’t,” said Culkin.

As for community support and donations, Hurst says it saves them thousands of dollars and this venture wouldn’t be possible without it.

Recently, the sanctuary received its Canada Revenue Agency certification as a charitable organization.

Next up, a possible education centre.