Jonathan Jennings working out with Ottawa Redblacks’ starting offence

The Ottawa Redblacks had a new quarterback under centre Tuesday.

A club official confirmed backup Jonathan Jennings was working with the club’s starting offence at practice and that incumbent Dominique Davis has an unspecified injury.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat Redblacks but lose starting QB Matt Nichols

Head coach Rick Campbell is expected to address the issue of whether Jennings or Davis will start Friday night when Ottawa visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-0) following practice.

Ottawa (2-2) has dropped two straight games, including a 29-14 home decision to Winnipeg on July 5.

Davis opened the season as Ottawa’s starter following the off-season departure of Trevor Harris to the Edmonton Eskimos.

WATCH (February 12, 2019): Edmonton Eskimos reel in Ottawa Redblacks free agents



Davis boasts a 66-per-cent completion percentage but has more than twice as many interceptions (seven) as TD strikes (three). He has also rushed for 76 yards and five TDs on 15 carries.

It was a mixed bag for Davis in Ottawa’s season-opening 32-28 road win over Calgary on June 15. He had four interceptions but also ran for three touchdowns.