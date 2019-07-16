Man who witnessed German tourist being shot in Alberta can’t say who pulled trigger

A witness to the shooting of a German tourist driving down an Alberta highway says he remembers hearing a loud clap, but is unable to say who pulled the trigger.

The man was testifying at the trial of his brother — a teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation — who was charged last August after a 60-year-old tourist was shot in the head by someone in a passing car west of Calgary.

Horst Stewin survived, but suffered debilitating injuries.

The teen, who cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time, is on trial for charges that include aggravated assault.

The witness — one of three people in the car with the teen that day — told court that they were all high on meth and vodka and he was in and out of consciousness during the drive.

He said he remembers the driver saying something and then hearing what he realized might have been a gunshot, but he didn’t see who fired.

The witness said he remembers the tourist’s head hit the steering wheel before his SUV veered into the ditch.

