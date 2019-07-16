Police searching for 3 witnesses to Hochelaga-Maisonneuve warehouse fire

Montreal police’s arson squad is searching for three witnesses who were reportedly spotted at the scene of a warehouse fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The four-alarm fire broke out on Thursday at around 8:30 p.m. in a warehouse on Notre-Dame Street East near Sicard Street.

It took more than 10 hours and 90 firefighters to bring the four-alarm blaze under control.

The building was empty at the time, and there were no reports of injury.

Montreal police say the three witnesses are between the ages of 14 and 16. Two of the three teens were seen leaving the scene on foot, while the third was travelling on a grey bicycle, according to police.

One of the teens was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans and had short brown hair with a blond streak, police say.

Anyone with information about the blaze is being asked to call their local neighbourhood police station, 911 or the anonymous Info-Crime Montreal line at 514-393-1133.