Montreal auxiliary firefighters celebrate 75 years of service

Bright red fire engines lined Mount Royal streets as Montreal’s auxiliary firefighters celebrated 75 years of service in the city on Saturday.

Truckloads of firefighters rolled out for the 75th anniversary celebration.

The parade went from Mount-Royal Park and ended in La Fontaine Park, where activities and events were set up for attendees.

From horse-pulled buggies to brand new state of the art fire engines, 62 red trucks were on display for the public.

Children got to interact with some of the antique trucks, with the oldest one dating back to 1902.

“We have worked two and a half years to prepare for this and to finally see it come together is great,” said Steve Garnett, Montreal Auxiliary Firemen president.

The volunteer firefighters are responsible for the maintenance of the vehicles, as they are pieces from the Montreal firefighters’ museum which is run by the auxiliary firefighters.

“It’s one thing to stand there and watch the parade go by; it’s another thing to be in the truck watching the citizens as we go by, seeing the smiles” Garnett said.

Auxiliary firefighters have responded to major interventions by helping the firemen with equipment and their well-being in the line of duty.

“We’re always lending a hand,” Garnett said.

The volunteer servicemen have been providing help to firefighters and fire victims since 1944.

Garnett says the event is meant to celebrate the history and the hard work that the men and women have done over the years.

“These men and these women are part of the story of our service,” said Montreal Fire Department director Bruno Lachance.

“Their presence during fires and major interventions makes the difference and is highly appreciated.”