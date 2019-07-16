Halifax moves to review options for ‘limiting’ number of future drive-thrus

Halifax council has asked staff to review ways it can limit the number of new drive-thrus in the municipality.

Halifax Regional Council passed a motion on Tuesday directing the municipality’s chief administrative officer to review options for limiting future drive-thrus.

Citizens shouldn’t worry about missing out on their daily Tim Horton’s coffee. The effects of this review — if there are any at all — will be years away.

READ MORE: HRM to review ways to limit number of new drive-thrus in Halifax

The review will be the end result of efforts by Richard Zurawski, councillor for Timberlea-Beechville-Clayton Park-Wedgewood, to pick the “low-hanging fruit” among the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM)’s CO2 emissions.

But Tuesday’s decision will not remove any of the existing drive-thrus in the HRM and current land-use bylaws prohibit the establishment of new drive-thrus on the Halifax peninsula. The municipality’s upcoming Centre Plan also restricts the establishment of new drive-thrus.

WATCH: Is it time to ban drive-thrus?

But that didn’t stop some councillors from vehemently disagreeing with the motion proposed by municipal staff.

“I don’t support this. I don’t think this is necessary,” said Matt Whitman, councillor for Hammonds Plains-St. Margaret’s, during the discussion on Tuesday.

Whitman said he believes the review could cause more red tape and push businesses out of the municipality.

“I don’t see this to be the cure that Coun. Zurawski thinks it is,” said Whitman.

READ MORE: ‘Feasibility’ report on eliminating drive-thrus heads to Halifax environment committee

Zurawski was not at Tuesday’s meeting of regional council and did not vote on the motion.

Other councillors appeared skeptical that eliminating drive-thrus would help to lower CO2 emissions, while others expressed concern for those who have accessibility requirements and rely on drive-thrus.

But despite the objections, the motion passed nine to six, with councillors Steve Streatch, David Hendsbee, Russell Walker, Stephen Adams, Tim Outhit and Whitman providing the dissenting votes.