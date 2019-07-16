Bracebridge establishing flood relief committee to assist in distributing donations

The Town of Bracebridge is in the process of establishing a flood relief committee to assist in distributing donation proceeds that have been collected to support those affected by the area’s recent flood emergency.

Bracebridge was under a state of emergency due to flooding from the end of April until mid-May.

READ MORE: Bracebridge lifts flooding state of emergency

Residents that were affected by floods and are in need of financial assistance to help with recovery can contact the Town of Bracebridge at 705-645-6319, ext. 262. The deadline for registration is July 26.

The Canadian Red Cross has been registering Bracebridge residents since the floods began, according to the town.

READ MORE: The worst of the Muskoka floods is over, but residents still grapple with the aftermath

The town said that if residents have already registered with the Canadian Red Cross, then nothing further is required at this time and registrants will be contacted directly about the next steps.

In order to best determine financial need and how to most appropriately distribute donation proceeds, the town’s flood relief committee will be developing a basic application to be completed by registrants.

WATCH: Bracebridge, Ont., residents frantically sandbag as floodwaters threaten homes, cottages