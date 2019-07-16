Halifax’s new professional lacrosse team names first head coach

The Halifax Thunderbirds have decided on their first-ever bench boss.

Mike Accursi, who played 17 seasons in the National Lacrosse League (NLL), was named head coach of the Thunderbirds on Tuesday.

Accursi spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach of with the Rochester Knighthawks, the team that announced last year that it would be relocating to Halifax.

Prior to that, Accursi spent three seasons as the team’s lacrosse operations assistant.

“To become the first coach of the NLL Halifax Thunderbirds is a tremendous honour,” the new head coach said in a statement.”

“We have a talented group of players and I’m excited to bring this team to the wonderful city of Halifax.”

Accursi played seven seasons in Rochester, setting several team and playoff records during his tenure.

The Thunderbirds were unveiled as the city’s first professional lacrosse team back in February. The team will become the NLL’s fifth Canadian franchise.

The season is slated to get underway at the Scotiabank Centre this December.