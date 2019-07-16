Halifax’s oldest independent bakery set to close in August

A shop that touts itself as Halifax’s oldest independent bakery is set to close its doors next month.

Smith’s Bakery & Café on Agricola Street announced in a Facebook post on Monday evening that its last day will be Aug. 10.

“The bakery’s current owners’ lease has ended, and they have been told they need to leave their current location,” the Facebook post reads.

“Since they don’t have the resources to move, they are selling it at a reduced price to someone who would like to take it on.”

The bakery was established in 1932, and the post on Facebook has drawn more than 100 comments expressing support and sadness over the cafe’s fate.

“As a child, we went there almost daily. My nanny wouldn’t buy a birthday cake from anyplace [sic] but Smith’s Bakery,” read one comment.

“This breaks my heart,” read another.

The team at Smith’s promises to continue baking until they close and says they’ll be baking up “old favourites” until their supplies run out.

The bakery says it will be giving out free memorabilia to the 30th customer every day until they close.

“We’d like to thank the Halifax community for their loyal support over the years, and it was our pleasure to serve you,” the bakery said.