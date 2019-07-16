Crime
July 16, 2019 9:20 am

Bystanders hold alleged purse thief near Hamilton bingo hall until officers arrive: police

Hamilton police say a man in his 30s has been charged after an alleged purse theft at Princess Bingo on Monday.

Police say bystanders helped to apprehend a 33-year-old Hamilton man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse at a bingo hall on Monday night.

In the incident report, officers say they arrested a suspect around 9 p.m. after he was allegedly seen pinching a 73-year-old woman’s purse from “beside her on her walker” during a game at Princess Bingo on Fennell Avenue East.

According to investigators, a woman “screamed” when she saw the man take the purse from the alleged victim, which prompted some observers to chase him from Princess Bingo to an area a few blocks east of 13th Street North.

The witnesses who caught up to the suspect reportedly stopped him from jumping a fence and held him until officers arrived, according to police.

The unnamed suspect was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police say officers later learned the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant after allegedly failing to attend court for a dangerous driving charge in 2018.

Anyone with further information, or who may have witnessed the alleged theft, is asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-3886.

